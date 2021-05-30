Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $76.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

