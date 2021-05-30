Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 12,732 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 82,263 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

