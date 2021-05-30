Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.88 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22.

