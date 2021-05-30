Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,661 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,275,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,503,000 after buying an additional 1,171,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.96 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

