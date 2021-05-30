Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 417.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

