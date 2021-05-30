2,316 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.