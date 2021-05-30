Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,750 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

