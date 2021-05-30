American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,438 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American International Group worth $57,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

