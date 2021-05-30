Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 67,921 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,483,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,921 shares during the period. Equinox Gold comprises 1.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $35,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

