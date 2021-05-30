Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,835 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 4.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.38% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $102,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

