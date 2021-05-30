Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,184 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Littelfuse by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $261.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.95 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total transaction of $674,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,099,084.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,757. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

