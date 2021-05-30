State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 651,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $31,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

