State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,857 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,399 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Best Buy worth $37,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

