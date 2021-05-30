$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Newmont by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

