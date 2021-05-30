Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce sales of $112.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.40 million and the highest is $114.35 million. Lannett posted sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $486.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $490.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $505.09 million, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $510.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lannett by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCI opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

