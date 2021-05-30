GAM Holding AG Makes New $323,000 Investment in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.06% of GasLog as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 106.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 234,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $552.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. GasLog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $205.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.547 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLOG shares. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

