Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CarMax were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,427,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $115.19 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

