Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 53 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $337.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.68 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.77 and a 200 day moving average of $350.63.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

