Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 60 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,355,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $274.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.47. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

