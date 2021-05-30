Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

AMETEK stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

