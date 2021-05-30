Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 999 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 462,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 62,505 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

