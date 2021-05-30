Diversified Trust Co Sells 966 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $18,010,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $16,123,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 202,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 95,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $2,273,734.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,971,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

