StrongHands Market Capitalization Tops $735,447.47 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $735,447.47 and $108.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,539,930,997 coins and its circulating supply is 17,126,736,643 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

