Thisoption Price Tops $0.49 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 375.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $87.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

