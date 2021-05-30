Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.17 EPS

Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.48). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.47. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

