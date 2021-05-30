Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and $686,895.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.