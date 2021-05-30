Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Position Lifted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of Eagle Bancorp worth $160,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 128,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after purchasing an additional 126,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

