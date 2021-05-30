Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 19,286 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $137,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 240,620 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 720,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 180,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $53.51.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.