Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Camping World worth $113,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,635 shares of company stock valued at $300,333 and have sold 963,288 shares valued at $43,612,308. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWH opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

