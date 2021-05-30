Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $0.92. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 94,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

