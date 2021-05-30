Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.44 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49.

