Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

