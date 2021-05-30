Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $208.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.25 and a 200-day moving average of $220.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

