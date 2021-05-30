Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 378 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,332,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $77.45 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

