Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 154,409 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Cannae worth $73,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $434,530. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

