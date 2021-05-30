Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 104 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $14,908,763. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $497.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.