Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Teleflex worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after buying an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,635,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after buying an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $402.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

