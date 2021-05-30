Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $535.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.65 and a 1-year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.