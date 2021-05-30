Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $558.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.17 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total transaction of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.17, for a total transaction of $2,760,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,714,931.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,646. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.