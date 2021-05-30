Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,611 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,323 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Hawaiian worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHB. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

