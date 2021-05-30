Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $86 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,499 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $85,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $36,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,644,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. TheStreet lowered YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.59.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

