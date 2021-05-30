Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $31,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 228,352 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,686,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.18. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

