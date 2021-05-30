Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Declines By 60.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Bunzl stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.
Bunzl Company Profile
