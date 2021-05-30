Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Declines By 60.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Bunzl stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.