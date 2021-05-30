Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Down 53.2% in May

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,579,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lingerie Fighting Championships stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc, a media company, focuses on developing, producing, promoting, and distributing entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, video on demand, and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name.

