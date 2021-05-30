Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daseke has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.00 million, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Daseke has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.