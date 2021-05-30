Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.815-1.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.490-3.490 EPS.

NYSE VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

