IoT Chain Reaches Market Cap of $7.54 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $2.23 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00100182 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

