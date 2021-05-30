Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,587,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOOF opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

