Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,677 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $12,584,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 53.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after buying an additional 346,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

