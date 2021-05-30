Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

FINX opened at $45.14 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $52.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.